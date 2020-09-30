UrduPoint.com
Russia To Keep Leading Positions In Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030 - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russia, which is currently the leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, will continue to keep this position in the future, Alexander Shokhin, the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said on Wednesday.

"We believe that by 2030 Russia will be the absolute leader in the world in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Let me remind you that Russia is currently the leader. We believe that we may retain this leadership," Shokhin said at a forum.

According to him, Russia has a favorable situation in the energy sector, with 80 percent of electricity being generated at power plants with low volumes of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Of course, the international aspect is also important for us, including the requirements of the Paris climate agreement and a number of other documents ... We introduce highly efficient technologies, implement projects to directly reduce emissions to the environment," the official added.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to keep the increase in the average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

