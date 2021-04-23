UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch Inspections Over Disruptions In Import Substitution Program - Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Russia to Launch Inspections Over Disruptions in Import Substitution Program - Prosecutor

Russia is set to carry out large-scale industry inspections over disruptions in the national import substitution program, including in the military-industrial complex, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia is set to carry out large-scale industry inspections over disruptions in the national import substitution program, including in the military-industrial complex, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov announced on Friday.

"Despite the long period of implementation of the import substitution program, almost five years, there still are issues," he said, noting that the inspection initiated by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade identified numerous "missed deadlines in the import substitution of components for military products."

According to Krasnov, disruptions were identified in programs related to manufacturing of electronic components and machine tools, aimed at restoring the technological independence of defense enterprises.

"Under the circumstances, we are launching a large-scale inspection of all industries that are part of the import substitution program concerning compliance with set schedules," Krasnov said.

Additionally, state prosecutors will check subsidiaries and other related enterprises of the state space corporation Roscosmos for their compliance with the state defense order regulations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Russia Independence All Industry

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

27 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

37 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

54 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

42 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.