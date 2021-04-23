Russia to Launch Inspections Over Disruptions in Import Substitution Program - Prosecutor

Russia is set to carry out large-scale industry inspections over disruptions in the national import substitution program, including in the military-industrial complex, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov announced on Friday

"Despite the long period of implementation of the import substitution program, almost five years, there still are issues," he said, noting that the inspection initiated by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade identified numerous "missed deadlines in the import substitution of components for military products."

According to Krasnov, disruptions were identified in programs related to manufacturing of electronic components and machine tools, aimed at restoring the technological independence of defense enterprises.

"Under the circumstances, we are launching a large-scale inspection of all industries that are part of the import substitution program concerning compliance with set schedules," Krasnov said.

Additionally, state prosecutors will check subsidiaries and other related enterprises of the state space corporation Roscosmos for their compliance with the state defense order regulations.