Russia to Lose 1.2% of GDP Both in 2020, 2021 on OPEC+ Oil Cuts - Deputy Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia is expected to lost 1.2 percent of the GDP both in 2020 and 2021 due to the OPEC+ oil output cuts, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Thursday.

"As for the situation with oil. Of course, it will impact the GDP, by simple math, simply because the output under the agreement with OPEC is lower than it was expected to be. So, the effect [is] about 1.2 percent of GDP this year, and the same next year, even though the cuts will be smaller next year, but, as we know, the cuts began in May this year, not in the beginning of the year," Kolychev told reporters.

If the oil price remains the same, at about $39 per barrel, and the government' anti-crisis measures are fully implemented, Russian budget deficit will stand at about 5 percent of GDP this year. The Finance Ministry is planning to use only 250-300 billion rubles ($3.5 billion - 4.3 billion) from the national wealth fund and will use mostly loans to cover the deficit, the deputy finance minister said.