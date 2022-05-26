UrduPoint.com

Russia To Offer Instrument For Payments To All Holders Of Public Debt - Siluanov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Holders of Public Debt - Siluanov

Russia will offer an instrument to fulfill obligations to all holders of its Eurobonds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

OREKHOVO-ZUEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) - Russia will offer an instrument to fulfill obligations to all holders of its Eurobonds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday it would not renew a license after May 25 that allowed Russia to service external debt under sanctions.

"We will offer an instrument so that all holders of our debt can receive their interest," the minister said.

Russia is a reliable borrower, will try to pay off foreign debts, even if the West interferes; Russia has enough Currency and resources to pay its debt, Siluanov said.

