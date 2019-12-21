UrduPoint.com
Russia To Pay $3Bln To Naftogaz According To Stockholm Court Verdict - Zelenskyy's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Pay $3Bln to Naftogaz According to Stockholm Court Verdict - Zelenskyy's Aide

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia will pay $3 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz energy giant in line with the verdict of the Stockholm court, Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yarmak told the Hromadske news outlet on Friday after the gas talks in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"We are returning home with very good news and we will have a transit contract with very profitable provisions for Ukraine. Due to these agreements, Ukraine will get $3 billion in line with the decision of the Stockholm court," the presidential aide said.

