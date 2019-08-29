(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia will pay off the remainder of what it owes in Council of Europe membership fees for the years 2017 and 2018 , which comes out to more than 54.6 million Euros ($60 million ), from its Federal budget by the end of the year, the Russian government said on its website on Thursday.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which has been coordinated with the Finance Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Culture Ministry and sports Ministry, to pay in 2019 the debt for membership fees of the Russian Federation toward the budgets of the Council of Europe bodies for 2017-2018 in the amount of 54,689,608.93 euros from the federal budget." the government said in a resolution dated August 27.

The Foreign Ministry was tasked with informing the Council of Europe about this decision, the document added.

On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia would settle its debt to the Council of Europe "in the nearest future."

The Council of Europe has not yet reacted to these statements.

In June 2017, Russia announced that it was partially freezing the payments of its membership fees to the Council of Europe for as long as the Russian delegation remained deprived of its right to vote in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in 2014 in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Moscow considered this an act of discrimination against its PACE delegation and stopped renewing its credentials in 2016.

In June of year, however, PACE restored Russia's voting rights and adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to PACE cannot be subject to sanctions. Shortly after, Moscow paid $36.5 million in membership fees for 2019.

Russia is among the countries which contribute the most funding to the Council of Europe's budget, along with Turkey, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The council even admitted in 2018 that the lack of payments from Russia coupled with Turkey's decision to reduce its fees forced the institution into a financial crisis.