Russia to Provide All Assistance to Foreign Companies Willing to Work in Country - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russia will provide all possible assistance to foreign companies that want to work in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We welcome and will give our full cooperation to those who want to work with us," Putin told journalists, noting that Russia is friendly towards foreign companies that do not want to leave the country's market.

In addition, the Russian president said that there are currently no new discussions on the transfer of foreign companies under management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo).