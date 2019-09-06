UrduPoint.com
Russia To Provide Gas To China Via Power Of Siberia In Adjustment Mode For 6 Months- Kozak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

Russia to Provide Gas to China Via Power of Siberia in Adjustment Mode for 6 Months- Kozak

Russia will start delivering gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline on December 1, as it has been scheduled, but testing-and-commissioning mode will be imposed for the first six months, with no guarantees on deliveries volume, Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia will start delivering gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline on December 1, as it has been scheduled, but testing-and-commissioning mode will be imposed for the first six months, with no guarantees on deliveries volume, Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"Deliveries through this route will really start on December 1, in strict compliance with the gas sale and purchase contract, but during the first six months delivers will be conducted in equipment adjustment mode, like the sale and purchase contract stipulates," Kozak told reporters after a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental energy commission.

"Of course, we are discussing the possibility to set some guaranteed daily volumes, but this is not possible. There is no such obligation in the contract, and it is objectively impossible due to technological reasons, as nothing can be guaranteed in the testing-and-commissioning mode," the minister explained.

Russia's Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver an annual 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas starting December 2019.

