Open Menu

Russia To Provide Some $90Mln To African Countries In Debt Relief - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia to Provide Some $90Mln to African Countries in Debt Relief - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia will provide around $90 million to African countries in debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt.

On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

16 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

36 minutes ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

51 minutes ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business