Russia to Provide Some $90Mln to African Countries in Debt Relief - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia will provide around $90 million to African countries in debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt.

On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.