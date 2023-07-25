Open Menu

Russia To Receive $88.5Bln In Revenues From Sale Of Gas, Oil In 2023 - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Russia to Receive $88.5Bln in Revenues From Sale of Gas, Oil in 2023 - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry expects to receive the planned 8 trillion rubles ($88.49 billion) in oil and gas revenues in 2023 taking into account current oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"Now we see that it is possible to reach 8 trillion rubles in revenue," Siluanov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, adding that the current price of Russian oil is $60 per barrel.

He recalled that the Finance Ministry predicted the total volume of Russia's oil and gas revenues at the level of 8.9 trillion rubles this year. Out of this sum, 8 trillion rubles will be spent to cover expenses, while the remaining 900 billion rubles are expected to be transferred to the Russian National Wealth Fund.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

1 hour ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

9 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

9 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

10 hours ago
Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

10 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

10 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

10 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business