Russia to Redirect Oil Supplies or Reduce Production Under Possible Price Cap - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia will not supply oil and petroleum products to countries that will apply the price cap principle, Moscow will redirect supplies to market-oriented partners or reduce production altogether, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Russia confirms its status as a reliable energy supplier to the world market and the market status of our relations with partners. In this regard, we do not plan to supply oil and petroleum products to countries that will apply the principle of a price cap with the subsequent reorientation of supplies to market-oriented partners or with a production reduction," Novak said.