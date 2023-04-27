Russia to Redirect to Asia 140Mln Tons of Oil Earlier Supplied to Europe in 2023 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia will redirect to Asia 140 million tons of oil and oil products exports that previously accounted for Europe in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, he said that Russia had redirected to Asian markets about 20% of oil and oil products earlier supplied to Europe.

"This year, 140 million tons of oil and oil products will go (to Asia). About 80-90 million tons will remain in the west," Novak told reporters.

Last year, 40 million tons out of 220 million tons of oil and oil products envisaged for Europe were redirected to Asia.