Russia To Reduce Oil Output In March By 500,000 Bpd From Feb Level Of 10.2Mln Bpd - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia produced 10.2 million barrels per day of oil in February, and will reduce the oil output in March by 500,000 barrels per day from this level, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In March, we will reduce 500,000 barrels (per day) compared to the level of February. In February, we had 10.2 million barrels per day," Novak told reporters.

Russian companies are working, and do not experience any problems in terms of contracted volumes of offshore oil for April, the official added.

