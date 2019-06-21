Russia to Resume Druzhba Oil Pipeline Deliveries to Belarusian Refinery on July 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russia will resume oil deliveries to a Belarusian refinery through the Druzhba pipeline starting July 4, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

"Oil flow to Poland and Germany through two of the Druzhba pipeline's three strings has resumed. We plan to resume oil deliveries to these countries in full starting July 1.

We also plan to deliver clean oil deliveries to the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus from July 4," Sergei Prikhodko told reporters.

Russia suspended west-bound oil shipments through Druzhba in April after tainted crude was found in the pipeline. Naftan CEO Alenxander Demidov complained that incurred income losses had stalled the refinery's overhaul. Belarus asked Russia to speed up efforts to restore oil supply.