UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Resume Druzhba Oil Pipeline Deliveries To Belarusian Refinery On July 4

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia to Resume Druzhba Oil Pipeline Deliveries to Belarusian Refinery on July 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russia will resume oil deliveries to a Belarusian refinery through the Druzhba pipeline starting July 4, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

"Oil flow to Poland and Germany through two of the Druzhba pipeline's three strings has resumed. We plan to resume oil deliveries to these countries in full starting July 1.

We also plan to deliver clean oil deliveries to the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus from July 4," Sergei Prikhodko told reporters.

Russia suspended west-bound oil shipments through Druzhba in April after tainted crude was found in the pipeline. Naftan CEO Alenxander Demidov complained that incurred income losses had stalled the refinery's overhaul. Belarus asked Russia to speed up efforts to restore oil supply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Germany Belarus Poland April July From Government

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

2 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

2 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

3 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.