Russia To Retain Position In EU Gas Market If No Protectionism In Place - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:02 PM

Russia to Retain Position in EU Gas Market If No Protectionism in Place - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia has competitive advantages and will retain its position in the European gas market if there is no protectionism and no restrictions, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Russia is ready to compete with foreign gas deliveries, including with US deliveries of liquefied natural gas, as it has such advantages as a huge resource base, developed gas delivery infrastructure and low production cost, Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"These are the competitive advantages that we see, and we are facing the future with confidence, if we talk about free competition, if there are no protectionism measures, sanction measures � the 'gas baton' that we used to be hit with all the time for some reason, while we used to talk about competition. As of now, we mainly see a 'gas baton' coming from the ocean, I believe," Novak said.

