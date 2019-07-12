Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response if the United States introduces sanctions against Russia's state debt, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

The US House of Representatives passed on Friday an amendment to the 2020 defense budget, proposed by the Democrats, banning US citizens from conducting any operations with Russia's state debt in the event of Russia's meddling in the upcoming US presidential election.

However, this is not the final version of the document, and the amendment is yet to be studied by the Republicans.

"This is not the final decision yet. The amendment to the US budget has not been enacted yet, as coordination process is still ahead. However, if this decision targeting Russia's state debt is made, I believe Russia will implement responsive mirror-like measures," Dzhabarov said.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of election meddling, with Russia refuting the claims as groundless.