Russia To Return To Pre-Crisis Level Of Oil Output In May 2022 - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Russia will return to the pre-crisis level of oil production next May, due to the latest decision by OPEC+ countries to extend the deal on oil output cuts until December 31, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the Rossiya 24 tv channel on Sunday.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting earlier in the day.

"As for Russia ... we will reach the pre-crisis level in next May, and this will allow us to increase production by 100,000 barrels [per day] every month starting from August. This is a fairly large volume that will allow us to provide additional output of about 21 million tonnes during this year and next year.

At an average price of $60 per barrel, budget revenues will amount to more than 400 billion rubles [$5.4 billion]," Novak said.

Commenting on the oil exporters' decision to raise overall output by 400,000 barrels per day monthly starting in August, the official said there was currently some deficit in the global oil market, which is gradually recovering from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Novak, there is now an increase in demand for oil and petroleum products, as against the background of vaccination, the need transportation by land and air transportation is growing.

