UrduPoint.com

Russia To Sell Oil To Countries That Honor Free Market Principles - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russia to Sell Oil to Countries That Honor Free Market Principles - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Union's decision to cap prices of Russian oil exports to third countries and promised to sell oil to countries that honor free market principles.

"The Group of 7's plan to set a voluntary price ceiling on oil again proves that the principles of a market economy are alien to Brussels and Washington," ministerial spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We will respond by reorienting oil exports to countries that are ready to cooperate with us under normal terms," she added, echoing President Vladimir Putin's warning that Russia would not agree to export terms that ran against its own interests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Washington European Union Oil Brussels Vladimir Putin Price Market

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

1 hour ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.