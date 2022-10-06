Russia to Sell Oil to Countries That Honor Free Market Principles - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed the European Union's decision to cap prices of Russian oil exports to third countries and promised to sell oil to countries that honor free market principles.

"The Group of 7's plan to set a voluntary price ceiling on oil again proves that the principles of a market economy are alien to Brussels and Washington," ministerial spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We will respond by reorienting oil exports to countries that are ready to cooperate with us under normal terms," she added, echoing President Vladimir Putin's warning that Russia would not agree to export terms that ran against its own interests.