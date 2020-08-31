UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send 37% More Oil To Belarusian Refineries Next Month - Transneft

Mon 31st August 2020





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia is expected to deliver 1.45 million tonnes of oil to Belarusian refineries in September, which is 37 percent more than in August, the spokesman for the Russian Trnasneft company, Igor Demin, said Monday.

In August, Russia delivered 1.06 million tonnes to the Belarusian refineries.

Russia is planning to send 3.6 million tonnes of oil via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus.

In the east, Russia is planning to deliver 3.1 million tonnes to China against 3.5 million tonnes in August, Demin said.

