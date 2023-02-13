UrduPoint.com

Russia To Send Over 80% Of Oil Exports To Friendly Countries In 2023 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russia plans to send more than 80% of oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to friendly countries in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Today we continue to search and find new markets.

This year, it is planned to send more than 80% of oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to friendly countries," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

The official added that Moscow will not export oil to the countries that support the price cap on Russian energy resources. 

