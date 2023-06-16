Russia to Significantly Simplify Opening of Bank Account for Foreign Companies - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia will significantly simplify the opening of a bank account for foreign companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We will make it extremely easy to open a bank account in Russia for foreign companies.

In this case, personal presence is not even required, of course, subject to all the requirements of the so-called anti-money laundering legislation," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian authorities are also preparing new mechanisms for cross-border settlements, the leader said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.