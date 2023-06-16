UrduPoint.com

Russia To Significantly Simplify Opening Of Bank Account For Foreign Companies - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Russia to Significantly Simplify Opening of Bank Account for Foreign Companies - Putin

Russia will significantly simplify the opening of a bank account for foreign companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia will significantly simplify the opening of a bank account for foreign companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We will make it extremely easy to open a bank account in Russia for foreign companies.

In this case, personal presence is not even required, of course, subject to all the requirements of the so-called anti-money laundering legislation," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian authorities are also preparing new mechanisms for cross-border settlements, the leader said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Media Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

56 seconds ago
 Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

16 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

31 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

31 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of ..

Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.