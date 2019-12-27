UrduPoint.com
Russia To Soon Study Possibility Of OPEC+ Withdrawal - Energy Minister

Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia to Soon Study Possibility of OPEC+ Withdrawal - Energy Minister

Russia will need to gradually make a decision on withdrawing from the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and this possibility will soon be studied, since the agreement will not last forever, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia will need to gradually make a decision on withdrawing from the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and this possibility will soon be studied, since the agreement will not last forever, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

"I think this deal is not eternal ...

Anyway, we will need to make a decision about withdrawal in order to retain our share in the market and to enable our companies to supply and implement their prospective projects. I think we will look at it this year," Novak said.

Meanwhile, the Russian energy minister praised the deal as efficient.

"We see that the market reacts very well to such agreements, as volatility has decreased, and investment into the sector is back. I believe the market prices are satisfactory both for producers and for consumers," Novak added.

