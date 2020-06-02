Russia to spend over $70 billion on virus recovery plan

The Russian government plans to spend about five trillion rubles ($72 billion) on a plan to restore the economy following the coronavirus shutdown, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday

The programme to boost employment, incomes and economic growth "contains over 500 actions, its cost over two years will be about five trillion rubles," Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting.