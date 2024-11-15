Open Menu

Russia To Stop Delivering Gas To Austria: Energy Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Russia is expected to stop delivering gas to Austria from Saturday, said a spokeswoman for OMV, the Alpine nation's energy company.

"We have been informed" by Russian energy giant Gazprom that it will no longer deliver Russian gas, the OMV spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.

Austria has long been heavily dependent on Russian gas, but its environment minister Leonore Gewessler insisted the energy supply was secure.

"Russia is once again using energy as a weapon. Austria has been preparing for this situation for a long time," Gewessler posted on X.

Domestic gas storage facilities were full and currently able to meet more than one year's consumption for Austria, she added.

On Wednesday, OMV announced it had received an award of 230 million euro ($243 million) after launching arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over its irregular German gas supplies.

The award was given under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

OMV said the award would be set off "with immediate effect" against its payments due to Gazprom.

"It is expected that there may be a deterioration of the contractual relationship... with Gazprom Export, including a potential halt of gas supply," OMV said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, countries across the EU have worked to shift their dependency away from Russian gas.

