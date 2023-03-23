Russia to Supply 22Bcm of Gas to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline This Year - Novak

Russia will supply 22 billion cubic meters of gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia will supply 22 billion cubic meters of gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The Power of Siberia is reaching its volume capacity. This year we expect it will amount to 22 billion cubic meters of gas," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The negotiations between Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC on the contract for the supply of 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Power of Siberia 2 are at the final stage, the official added.

"Negotiations on the preparation of a contract between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC on gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2, through Mongolia, with a total capacity of 50 billion cubic meters of gas are at the final stage. This will allow us to reach about 100 billion cubic meters of gas per year of supplies to China," Novak said.