Russia to Supply Gas to Belarus in 2020 on Same Terms as in 2019 - Kozak

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The terms of gas supplies to Minsk this year will remain the same as in 2019, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said Friday.

"As for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, we agreed to keep the same terms of gas supply this year as in 2019," Kozak told reporters following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.