UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Supply Gas To Belarus In 2020 On Same Terms As In 2019 - Kozak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia to Supply Gas to Belarus in 2020 on Same Terms as in 2019 - Kozak

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The terms of gas supplies to Minsk this year will remain the same as in 2019, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said Friday.

"As for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, we agreed to keep the same terms of gas supply this year as in 2019," Kozak told reporters following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi Same Gas 2019

Recent Stories

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

31 minutes ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

32 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA)

32 minutes ago

Wind power plant of 200 MW to be installed in Sind ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.