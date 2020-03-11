UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Take Part In OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting In March - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:09 PM

Russia to Take Part in OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting in March - Energy Minister

Russia's representatives will certainly take part in the meeting of the OPEC+ technical monitoring committee later in March, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia's representatives will certainly take part in the meeting of the OPEC+ technical monitoring committee later in March, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Certainly, yes.

There will be our representatives," Novak said, when asked who will represent the country at the meeting, scheduled for March 18.

While two sources in the alliance told Sputnik on Tuesday that the meeting could be postponed to the end of March or April, the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik the talks would be held on March 18, as scheduled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Alliance March April

Recent Stories

PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Shari ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court direct panel to visit proposed si ..

12 seconds ago

Rains, snowfall predicted for parts of KP

16 seconds ago

Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day ' Silk Painting Workshop' on March 28,29

1 minute ago

Chinese border regions step up efforts to prevent ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.