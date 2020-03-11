Russia to Take Part in OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting in March - Energy Minister

Russia's representatives will certainly take part in the meeting of the OPEC+ technical monitoring committee later in March, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia's representatives will certainly take part in the meeting of the OPEC+ technical monitoring committee later in March, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Certainly, yes.

There will be our representatives," Novak said, when asked who will represent the country at the meeting, scheduled for March 18.

While two sources in the alliance told Sputnik on Tuesday that the meeting could be postponed to the end of March or April, the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik the talks would be held on March 18, as scheduled.