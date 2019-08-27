UrduPoint.com
Russia To Use 'Inflation Minus' Principle Adjusting Tariff For Oil Pumping In Belarus- FAS

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:47 AM

Russia to Use 'Inflation Minus' Principle Adjusting Tariff for Oil Pumping in Belarus- FAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia will adjust the tariff for its oil pumping in Belarus, enabling oil transportation through the country, in January 2020 according to the general "inflation minus" principle, if no other political decisions are made, the head of the country's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), Igor Artemiev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If there are no political changes in place, if we do not receive clear ... understandable and verifiable economically presented data, then the 'inflation minus' principle will be used. We will follow the general rule, just as usual," Artemiev said.

Meanwhile, there are exceptions to the general tariff indexation rule, the FAS head stressed.

"There are exceptions to this rule, which enable us to increase tariffs more significantly, but this will be discussed in the government of the Russian Federation.

These are international relations, and they should be discussed at the top level," Artemiev said.

Belarusian state oil company Belneftekhim said on August 6 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed that the tariff for Russian oil transportation through Belarus would increase by 3.7 percent starting September 1.

Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is in charge of energy, said that this tariff would be in place before the end of 2019. He qualified the decision to adjust the tariff then as a fair one, since Belarusian tariffs for oil pumping are significantly lower than the Russian ones, with the countries working to equalize the duties.

