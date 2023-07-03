Russia to Voluntarily Cut Oil Exports by 500,000 Bpd in August - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russia will voluntarily reduce oil exports in August by 500,000 barrels per day to ensure the balance of the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"As part of an effort to balance the market, Russia will voluntarily reduce supplies to oil markets by 500,000 barrels per day in August by cutting exports by the designated amount," Novak told reporters.