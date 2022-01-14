UrduPoint.com

Russia To Withstand Possible US Sanctions On Secondary Public Debt Market - Siluanov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Russia to Withstand Possible US Sanctions on Secondary Public Debt Market - Siluanov

Russia will withstand possible US sanctions on the secondary market for public debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia will withstand possible US sanctions on the secondary market for public debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

US senators from the ruling Democratic Party introduced on Wednesday a bill proposing to impose painful sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy, public debt and top government officials in the event of an escalation in the situation around Ukraine.

"We are talking about debt. We are told about the restriction on the secondary placement of our debt securities. This is unpleasant, of course, but can be solved within the framework of our financial institutions that work for us. I think that they will cope in case of such risks," Siluanov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster.

More Stories From Business

