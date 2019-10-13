Russia to Work With Arab States to Mitigate Attempts to Destabilize Energy Market - Putin

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russia will work with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to mitigate the attempts to destabilize the situation on the energy market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of his visit to the Saudi monarchy.

"Anything that destabilizes the market should face our response.

And we will certainly work in Saudi Arabia with our other partners and friends in the Arab world to neutralize and eliminate attempts to destabilize the market," Putin told the Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters.

The president added that much work had been done in that direction already, not only for the benefit of oil producers, but also for consumers.