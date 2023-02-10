Russia-Turkey 2022 Turnover Reached $70Bln, Target of $100Bln Seems Realistic - Ambassador

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The trade turnover between Russia and Turkey in 2022 approached $70 billion, Russian Consul General in Istanbul Andrey Buravov said on Friday.

"Of course, Turkey is one of them. We see concrete results of this work. Over the past year, in fact, we can say our trade turnover doubled, approaching the $70 billion mark.

In this regard, the long-term goal of bringing our trade and economic relations to the level of $100 billion, determined by the leaders of our countries, seems much more realistic," Buravov said.

The current situation allows us to intensify bilateral trade relations both in terms of supplies of Turkish products to Russia against the background of the withdrawal of a number of Western companies from the Russian market, and in terms of supplies of Russian products to Turkey, the organization of joint production, joint investments ” this process is actively underway, the diplomat noted.