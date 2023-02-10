UrduPoint.com

Russia-Turkey 2022 Turnover Reached $70Bln, Target Of $100Bln Seems Realistic - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia-Turkey 2022 Turnover Reached $70Bln, Target of $100Bln Seems Realistic - Ambassador

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The trade turnover between Russia and Turkey in 2022 approached $70 billion, Russian Consul General in Istanbul Andrey Buravov said on Friday.

"Of course, Turkey is one of them. We see concrete results of this work. Over the past year, in fact, we can say our trade turnover doubled, approaching the $70 billion mark.

In this regard, the long-term goal of bringing our trade and economic relations to the level of $100 billion, determined by the leaders of our countries, seems much more realistic," Buravov said.

The current situation allows us to intensify bilateral trade relations both in terms of supplies of Turkish products to Russia against the background of the withdrawal of a number of Western companies from the Russian market, and in terms of supplies of Russian products to Turkey, the organization of joint production, joint investments ” this process is actively underway, the diplomat noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Istanbul Market From Billion

Recent Stories

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, TÃ¼rkiye under &# ..

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, TÃ¼rkiye under &#039;Gallant Knight/2&#039; ope ..

29 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

1 hour ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

2 hours ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.