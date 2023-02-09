UrduPoint.com

Russia-Turkey Gas Hub Not Priority For Ankara Now, Plans Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia-Turkey Gas Hub Not Priority for Ankara Now, Plans Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The creation of a gas hub of Russia and Turkey is not a priority for Ankara now, there may be shifts in the processes, but this will not affect the implementation of plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, this cannot be a priority for Turkey right now. We understand this completely. Accordingly, there may be some kind of time shift.

You know that there was a very high intensity of work in this direction. But we have no doubt that Turkey will cope with this disaster, will provide all the necessary assistance to the victims, will be engaged in the restoration of destroyed cities. Many, many countries, including our country, will help Turkey in this if necessary... Therefore, yes, this process may move a little bit, but in fact it will not affect the implementation of plans," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Ankara Hub May Gas All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

8 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.