Russia-Turkey Gas Hub Not Priority for Ankara Now, Plans Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The creation of a gas hub of Russia and Turkey is not a priority for Ankara now, there may be shifts in the processes, but this will not affect the implementation of plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, this cannot be a priority for Turkey right now. We understand this completely. Accordingly, there may be some kind of time shift.

You know that there was a very high intensity of work in this direction. But we have no doubt that Turkey will cope with this disaster, will provide all the necessary assistance to the victims, will be engaged in the restoration of destroyed cities. Many, many countries, including our country, will help Turkey in this if necessary... Therefore, yes, this process may move a little bit, but in fact it will not affect the implementation of plans," Peskov said.