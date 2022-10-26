Russia-Turkey Gas Negotiations Proceeding Without Issues - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turkey's negotiation with Russia on gas price and payments is "constructive" and proceeding without any obstacles, a source in Ankara told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Turkey has requested a discount and an extension of payment for Russian gas until 2024. On Tuesday, Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati said that Ankara was expecting "good news" from Moscow.

"Currently, the talks are being held in a constructive way without any unresolved issues," the source said.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.