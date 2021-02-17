UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Iran Stress Illegal Use Of Syrian Oil Export Revenue Is Unacceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran reiterated that illegal use of Syrian oil and oil export revenues were unacceptable.

"Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, as the Astana format guarantor states, .

.. reiterated their disregard to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil export revenues, which should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic," the three countries said in a joint statement following the talks in Russia's Sochi.

