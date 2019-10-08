Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement on Settlements, Payments in National Currencies - Ministry

The Russian Finance Ministry and the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry have signed an agreement on settlements and payments in national currencies, the Russian ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry and the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry have signed an agreement on settlements and payments in national currencies, the Russian ministry said Tuesday.

"An agreement was signed between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Turkey on settlements and payments, aimed at expanding and strengthening interbank cooperation, as well as ensuring uninterrupted payments between Russian and Turkish economic entities," it said.

The ministry said Moscow and Ankara agreed to connect Turkish banks and companies to the Russian analogue of SWIFT and to expand the acceptance of Russian Mir cards in Turkey.