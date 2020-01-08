Russia, Turkey to Implement New Energy Projects - Erdogan

Russia remains the main gas supplier for Turkey, the countries will implement new joint energy projects, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at the ceremony to commission the TurkStream gas pipeline

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russia remains the main gas supplier for Turkey, the countries will implement new joint energy projects, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at the ceremony to commission the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Turkey's gas demand is growing. Russia is our main supplier, we received 400 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia. Our energy cooperation is very successful. We will continue to implement new projects with Russia," Erdogan said.