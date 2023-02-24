UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey To Resume Active Talks On Gas Hub In Near Future - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Active negotiations on the gas hub between Ankara and Moscow, which were suspended due to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, will resume in the near future, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, the 'catastrophe of the century' (the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey) has made certain adjustments. Active work is underway to eliminate the consequences, processes in the economy are being resumed. In the near future, active negotiations will resume," the source said, adding that Ankara considers the project a priority.

The cost of the gas hub project in Turkey has not been finalized, the source said, adding that the parties are agreeing on the details.

