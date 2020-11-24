UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Trade In First 9 Months Of 2020 Amounts To $14Bln Despite COVID-19 - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia-Turkey Trade in First 9 Months of 2020 Amounts to $14Bln Despite COVID-19 - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Trade turnover between Russia and Turkey has amounted to $14 billion over the first nine months of 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Over the same period of last year, trade reached $19.6 billion.

"Despite the pandemic, bilateral trade with Russia in the first nine months of this year has amounted to $14 billion, while the number of Russian tourists that we received in our country has reached 1.9 million as of October. This indicates the level of our bilateral relations," Cavusoglu said during his address at the parliament's budget commission.

According to the minister, relations with Russia are an important aspect of Turkey's foreign policy.

They are based on a common interest and mutual respect, and are further developing in a positive manner, the diplomat argued.

The diplomat added that such projects as the Turk Stream gas pipeline, which was opened on January 8, and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is set to commission in 2023, were the main brands of the bilateral relations.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the global economy since most countries were forced to close their borders and introduce lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, many economies crumbled under the pressure of heavy unemployment and health care expenditures. In addition, the closed borders have affected international trade, with most countries seeing a drop in foreign trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Parliament Budget Nuclear Same January October Gas 2020 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram speaks up about banning indoor dini ..

3 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

10 minutes ago

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projec ..

19 minutes ago

South Sudan's President May Visit Russia in Second ..

2 seconds ago

Caterer Compass says profits plunge on pandemic

3 seconds ago

Girls Athletes announced for National Championship ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.