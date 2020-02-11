Russia-Turkey Trade Up 1.9% in 2019 to $26Bln - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Trade between Russia and Turkey amounted to $26.034 billion in 2019, showing a 1.9 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

According to the government service, Russian exports to Turkey decreased by 1.2 percent to $21.063 billion over the given period, while imports from Turkey to Russia increased by 17.5 percent to $4.971 billion.

Turkey's share in the total foreign trade balance of Russia has grown to 3.

9 percent in 2019 from 3.7 percent a year earlier.

Trade between Russia and Ukraine amounted to $11.454 billion in 2019, showing a 23.6 percent decrease compared to 2018, the data revealed.

Russian exports to Ukraine decreased by 30.5 percent to $6.619 billion last year, while imports from Ukraine to Russia decreased by 11.5 percent to $4.835 billion.

Ukraine's share in the total foreign trade balance of Russia decreased to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent in 2018.