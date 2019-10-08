Russia-Turkey Trade Up 2.3% In First 8 Months Of 2019 - Customs Service
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:22 PM
Trade between Russia and Turkey grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in January-August 2019, reaching $17.6 billion, figures published Tuesday by Russia's Federal Customs Service showed
Russia sold $14.
6 billion worth of goods to Turkey during that period, up 0.6 percent from 2018, and imported $3 billion worth of goods, up 11.2 percent.
Turkey's share in Russia's total exports in the first eight months of this year grew to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent year-on-year.