Russia-Turkey Trade Up 2.3% in First 8 Months of 2019 - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Trade between Russia and Turkey grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in January-August 2019 , reaching $17.6 billion , figures published Tuesday by Russia 's Federal Customs Service showed.

Russia sold $14.

6 billion worth of goods to Turkey during that period, up 0.6 percent from 2018, and imported $3 billion worth of goods, up 11.2 percent.

Turkey's share in Russia's total exports in the first eight months of this year grew to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent year-on-year.