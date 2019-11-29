Russia-Ukraine Bilateral Gas Talks in Vienna Were Agreed With EC - Naftogaz

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russia-Ukraine bilateral gas talks in Vienna were agreed with the European Commission (EC), all decisions will be made in the trilateral format, Ukraine 's Naftogaz said Friday.

"The holding of yesterday's consultations was agreed with the European Commission.

Any decisions on this issue will continue to be discussed and adopted by us in the trilateral format Ukraine-Russia-EU," the company said.

It said Russia and Ukraine had started coordinating the text of the agreement on cooperation between operators of the two countries' gas transportation systems, needed to continue the transit.