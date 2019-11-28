Russia, Ukraine Conclude Gas Talks in Vienna, Agree to Intensify Bilateral Work - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have completed Thursday's gas talks in Vienna with participation of ministers and heads of companies, agreeing to intensify bilateral work on the issue in coming days, Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed Russian-Ukrainian cooperation in the gas sector ” the settlement of mutual claims over the execution of contracts, the conditions for the transit of Russian gas to Europe from 2020, the prospects for direct purchase of Russian gas by Ukrainian consumers," the statement says.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Orzhel, as well as the CEOs of Russia's Gazprom, Naftogaz of Ukraine and Ukraine's gas transportation system operator, participated in the talks, the ministry added.

The current 10-year gas transit agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz expires at the end of 2019, and the European Commission is brokering talks aimed at putting in place a new contract to take effect from the start of 2020.

Last week, Gazprom offered inking a year-long deal with Naftogaz or extending the existing pact, which expires in January. Ukrainian officials called both proposals unacceptable, insisting on a long-term gas transit deal with Russia.