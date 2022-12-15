Russia-Ukraine conflict casting negative impact on Pak economy: Meher Kashif Younis

UrduPoint.com

December 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday urged the government to facilitate the local industrial sector in order to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, besides averting the negative impacts facing the trade and businesses in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a seminar on "Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Pakistan", organized by Gold Ring Economic Forum, he said that in the post-conflict situation, the cost of different commodities including foods, raw materials and global transportation increased, which resulted in high inflation, low growth and supply chain disruptions across the world.

He said supply chain disruptions are high and expected to remain a prominent part of the business landscape well in 2023, said a press release.

The inflation will continue to surge and prove a longer-term problem with the expected average inflation rate in 12 months' time to increase considerably and uncertainty has reached the highest level with steep decline in financial outlook, he observed.

Kashif said the main supply chain issues stem from the increasing cost of raw materials, intermediate goods and transport are accelerated inflation, adding that conflict has led to surge energy and food prices that are driving a galloping inflation rate and weighing on economic growth.

He said the account of both Russia and Ukraine which is almost one-third of global wheat exports and clash has collapsed that have increased food insecurity following the soaring food prices. He said the most affected are poor countries that are already grappling with other issues such as climate change.

Under such circumstances, he urged the government to facilitate the private sector for enhancing trade and business activities to achieve sustainable economic growth, besides strengthening other economic indicators to protect the local economy from external shocks.

