Russia-Ukraine conflict to cause global food crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday cautioned that with ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and pandemic disruptions, global grain prices were rising dramatically which is harbinger of a possible food crisis worldwide.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs representing modern designs of furniture led by Ms Nida Ejaz here, he said in prevailing global scenario, Pakistan must make strenuous efforts to bring all tracts of land under plough to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of fast growing population by encouraging the farmers with a basket of incentives for bumper crops throughout the country.

He said Pakistan was one of the largest agricultural countries in the world and it must attain self-sufficiency in food autarky by implementing sustainable result oriented agriculture policies besides plugging rampant smuggling of food commodities outside the country.

He said the current worsening global situation was serving as an alarm bell for the country's top leadership to always place enough emphasis on the protection of arable land and grain production.

Shahzad Ali Malik said all other global indicators were depicting bleak pictures of continuously gradual increase in inflation, hovering threats of climate change challenges and severe drought most badly hitting the under developed states besides putting advanced countries in serious trouble as well.

He said in the belief that curbing food waste was also a key contribution to national food security.

He stressed the urgent need of using only hi-tech hybrid seeds for better yields and government must ban all non approved seeds throughout the country.

He said PHHSA in given circumstances without any government support has launched a well tailored campaign in agricultural areas of Punjab and Sindh especially rice growing belts for creating awareness among the farmers and growers for using hi-tech hybrid seeds which not only promise but also guaranteed bumper crops that will ultimately better their socio-economic conditions, he concluded.