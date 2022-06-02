UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Conflict To Cause Global Food Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia-Ukraine conflict to cause global food crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday cautioned that with ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and pandemic disruptions, global grain prices were rising dramatically which is harbinger of a possible food crisis worldwide.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs representing modern designs of furniture led by Ms Nida Ejaz here, he said in prevailing global scenario, Pakistan must make strenuous efforts to bring all tracts of land under plough to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of fast growing population by encouraging the farmers with a basket of incentives for bumper crops throughout the country.

He said Pakistan was one of the largest agricultural countries in the world and it must attain self-sufficiency in food autarky by implementing sustainable result oriented agriculture policies besides plugging rampant smuggling of food commodities outside the country.

He said the current worsening global situation was serving as an alarm bell for the country's top leadership to always place enough emphasis on the protection of arable land and grain production.

Shahzad Ali Malik said all other global indicators were depicting bleak pictures of continuously gradual increase in inflation, hovering threats of climate change challenges and severe drought most badly hitting the under developed states besides putting advanced countries in serious trouble as well.

He said in the belief that curbing food waste was also a key contribution to national food security.

He stressed the urgent need of using only hi-tech hybrid seeds for better yields and government must ban all non approved seeds throughout the country.

He said PHHSA in given circumstances without any government support has launched a well tailored campaign in agricultural areas of Punjab and Sindh especially rice growing belts for creating awareness among the farmers and growers for using hi-tech hybrid seeds which not only promise but also guaranteed bumper crops that will ultimately better their socio-economic conditions, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Punjab Agriculture Drought Women National University All Government Top

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

28 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

47 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.