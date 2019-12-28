UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Continue Gas Talks Started On Thursday In Vienna - Gazprom Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:22 PM

Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations on the gas issue, which started on Thursday in Vienna, to implement the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a representative of Russia's gas giant Gazprom told reporters on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations on the gas issue, which started on Thursday in Vienna, to implement the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a representative of Russia's gas giant Gazprom told reporters on Saturday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian talks on gas in Vienna, which started on Thursday and lasted until Friday night, continue today," the representative said.

