Russia, Ukraine Continue Gas Talks Started on Thursday in Vienna - Gazprom Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations on the gas issue, which started on Thursday in Vienna, to implement the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a representative of Russia's gas giant Gazprom told reporters on Saturday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian talks on gas in Vienna, which started on Thursday and lasted until Friday night, continue today," the representative said.