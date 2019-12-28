Russia, Ukraine Continue Gas Talks Started on Thursday in Vienna - Gazprom Representative

- Home
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations on the gas issue, which started on Thursday in Vienna, to implement the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a representative of Russia's gas giant Gazprom told reporters on Saturday.
"The Russian-Ukrainian talks on gas in Vienna, which started on Thursday and lasted until Friday night, continue today," the representative said.