UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Ukraine Discussed At Expert Level Technical Issues On Gas Transit Terms - Gazprom

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Russia, Ukraine Discussed at Expert Level Technical Issues on Gas Transit Terms - Gazprom

Russia and Ukraine discussed at the expert level technical issues of Russian gas transit terms from 2020 earlier on Friday and will continue this work next week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia and Ukraine discussed at the expert level technical issues of Russian gas transit terms from 2020 earlier on Friday and will continue this work next week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday.

The meeting was held in Vienna in accordance with the agreement reached Thursday to intensify joint work, Gazprom said.

"The talks were held at the expert level with the participation of representatives of Gazprom and the operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine. The sides discussed technical issues related to the terms of the transit of Russian gas to Europe since 2020," it said.

"An agreement has been reached to continue joint work next week," the company said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Company Vienna Gas 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Tackling Climate Change Should Be European Parliam ..

6 seconds ago

Two drug pushers held with narcotics in Kharan

7 seconds ago

Putin Credits Kurds With Helping Stabilize Norther ..

9 seconds ago

Major Iraqi Political Forces Urge Parliament to Ho ..

10 seconds ago

Legislation on COAS extension to be done with cons ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly session adjourned for indefinite p ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.