Russia, Ukraine Discussed at Expert Level Technical Issues on Gas Transit Terms - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia and Ukraine discussed at the expert level technical issues of Russian gas transit terms from 2020 earlier on Friday and will continue this work next week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday.

The meeting was held in Vienna in accordance with the agreement reached Thursday to intensify joint work, Gazprom said.

"The talks were held at the expert level with the participation of representatives of Gazprom and the operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine. The sides discussed technical issues related to the terms of the transit of Russian gas to Europe since 2020," it said.

"An agreement has been reached to continue joint work next week," the company said.