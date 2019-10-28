Russia, Ukraine, EC Discussed Package Agreement - Minister

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on Monday discussed a package agreement that includes court disputes and volumes of direct deliveries, gas transit is not directly related to this, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel told reporters.

"Another important point that was taken into account today is still the certain positions of the Russian side regarding arbitrations and volumes of direct deliveries. This is the so-called element of the package position," Orzhel said.

"At the same time, I want to confirm that the issue of the transit agreement is not directly related to the issue of other package agreements," he said.

