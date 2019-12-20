Russia, Ukraine, EC Reached Principled Agreement on Gas - Sefcovic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia, Ukraine and the European Union have reached a principled agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory, Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Thursday after Russia-EU-Ukraine talks on gas transit in Berlin.

He said the agreement had been reached on all key elements, and praised it as good news.

Sefcovic said the deal should be finalized and approved by Moscow and Kiev.