Russia, Ukraine, EC Set to Find Solutions, Ensure Reliable Gas Transit - Novak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia Ukraine and the European Commission are set to find solutions and ensure reliable gas transit after 2019 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters following trilateral consultations on transit in Brussels

"Everyone is set to find all the necessary solutions and ensure reliable gas pumping, gas transit from January 1, 2020. We will continue to work actively both at the ministry and company levels," Novak said when asked if the countries would agree by December 31.