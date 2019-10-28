UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine, EC Set To Find Solutions, Ensure Reliable Gas Transit - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are set to find solutions and ensure reliable gas transit after 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters following trilateral consultations on transit in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019)

"Everyone is set to find all the necessary solutions and ensure reliable gas pumping, gas transit from January 1, 2020. We will continue to work actively both at the ministry and company levels," Novak said when asked if the countries would agree by December 31.

